Three thrashed in Bihar on suspicion of transporting beef, CPM says sign of BJP back in power

Three persons were thrashed and handed over to police on Thursday on suspicion of transporting beef when locals intercepted a truck in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar claimed the meat was procured from an illegal slaughter house running in Rani Sagar under Shahpur police station area. Promising strict action against those running the illegal slaughter house, the DM said the meat has been sent for testing.

The police arrested the three and seized the truck.

Meanwhile, locals blocked the NH-84 between Ara and Buxar, demanding officials to shut down the slaughter house and take action against the station house officer (SHO) of the Shahpur police station. The blockade was lifted after police pacified the protestors.

Reacting to the thrashing of the three persons, the CPI(M) said it is “clear confirmation” of the BJP assuming power in the state. “It is a clear confirmation that BJP has assumed power in Bihar. Now only Hindutva policies will be implemented while he (Nitish Kumar) continues to remain the Chief Minister,” CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in New Delhi.

Yechury said lynching and mob violence have “entered Bihar as soon as the BJP came to power there.”

