Three-hundred thirty-five foreign liquor cartons seized, 6 arrested

Over 300 cartons of foreign liquor worth around Rs 70 lakh have been seized from a truck in Muzaffarpur district and six persons were arrested in this connection, the police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip off, a joint team was constituted with police and excise officials which raided a saw mill at Tengrari village under Minapur police station late last night.

The joint team seized the 335 liquor cartons, hidden under 550 packets of biscuits and clothes in a truck, bearing a Punjab registration number. The driver of the truck from which the liquor cartons were seized, was among those arrested, Excise Superintendent Deenbandhu said. The police have also seized six motorcycles and a tractor which were stationed in front of the saw mill to upload the liquor cartons for distributing the same in adjoining areas and neighbouring districts on the occasion of Holi, an excise official said.

The Nitish Kumar government had in April 2016 enacted a stringent anti-liquor law banning manufacture, bottling, distribution, transportation, accumulation, possession, purchase, sale or consumption of liquor in Bihar.

