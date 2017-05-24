Three tendu contractors held for ‘carrying cash to Maoists’

AFTER many years, the Gadchiroli police Tuesday arrested tendu leaf contractors for allegedly helping Maoists. Pahadiya Tapla (35), Ravi Tankam (45) and Nagraj Samayya Putta (37), all from Telangana, were arrested by a Gadchiroli police team led by Police Sub-Inspector Milan Kurkute at Alapalli around 1.30 am Tuesday. A press note issued by the Gadchiroli police said, “The three were carrying Rs 75 lakh cash in a car without a number plate. They were also carrying Naxal literature. When asked about what they were doing, they sounded confused. Sustained inquiry revealed that they were planning to hand over the cash to Naxalites. They were later arrested and produced before a court that remanded them to police custody till May 28.”

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gajanan Tompe said, “We have registered offences against them under Sections 17, 18 and 21 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). They were to hand over the money to some Maoists in Bhamragard.” Tompe said the accused had been in the Tendu business for over 18 years. Additional Superintendent of Police R Raja said, “They were supposed to carry the amount on bike. But since it was too big, they preferred a car. We are yet to get answers from them on why they used a car without a number plate. They were supposed to hand over the literature to some Moaist supporters in Bhamragad.”

