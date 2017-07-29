Three taken into custody over attack on CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan son’s house

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the attack on the house of CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Thiruvananthapuram, a top police official said on Saturday. “Two more are to be picked up soon,” DGP Loknath Behara told reporters. Police said eight people had attacked the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri on Friday.

Earlier, 10 people, including four from the student and youth wings of CPI-M, had been arrested in connection with the violence in the city on Friday. The BJP’s Kerala unit office Thiruvananthapuram had also been vandalised as activists of BJP and CPI(M) allegedly went on a violent spree in some parts of the district on Friday.

