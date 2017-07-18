Three suspected cases of dengue reported in Shahjahanpur

The three persons suspected to be suffering from dengue were admitted to the district hospital yesterday. Anti-larval insecticides is being sprayed at places and an awareness drive is also being carried out in rural areas. The three persons suspected to be suffering from dengue were admitted to the district hospital yesterday. Anti-larval insecticides is being sprayed at places and an awareness drive is also being carried out in rural areas.

Three suspected cases of dengue were reported at the district hospital here, doctors said today.

The three persons suspected to be suffering from dengue were admitted to the district hospital yesterday. They have been kept in the Dengue ward, the physician posted at the Shahjahanpur District Hospital, Dr Anil Raj, said.

There has been a drop in their platelet count, he said.

Raj said the they are receiving appropriate treatment.

“On a daily basis, nearly 8-10 patients turn up (with symptoms of dengue) at the district hospital and their tests are being conducted,” he said.

District Magistrate Narendra Singh said, “The district administration is ready to combat the menace of dengue.”

Anti-larval insecticides is being sprayed at places and an awareness drive is also being carried out in rural areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App