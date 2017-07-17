Three students overcome hearing problem after help from J&K police

Three disabled students including two girls in the city overcame hearing problem after Jammu and Kashmir police provided a financial assistance of over Rs 12 lakh for their treatment. The students along with their parents on Monday met Director General of State Police S P Vaid at police headquarters to express their gratitude to the department for the noble gesture and assistance which helped them to overcome their disability and live a normal life, a police spokesman said.

Senior officer V K Singh, during his posting as additional director general of police, security, took the initiative of screening 15 students with hearing disability at Modern High School, Rambagh in uptown Srinagar in September 2015, under Civic Action Plan (CAP). “The ENT specialist at SMHS Hospital Srinagar certified that two students – Abida Hanief of Old Barzulla locality of Srinagar and Rutba Rashid of Narkara village of Budgam – could be benefited by way of cochlear implant surgery,” the spokesman said.

Accordingly, he said an amount of Rs 12 lakh was incurred by Police under CAP besides Rs 31,000 on account of providing a hearing aid to Abid Hussain of Litter village of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Cochlear Implant Surgery was conducted by former principal government medical college Professor Rafiq Ahmad Pampori along with head of department ENT SMHS Rouf Ahmad and registrar ENT SMHS Aleena, the spokesman said, adding hearing aid implant activity was conducted by audiologist, SMHS, Tariq Ahmad.

Welcoming the students and their parents at police headquarters, the police chief interacted with them and said “it is heartening to note that efforts of the police have shown good results”. Vaid also hailed the efforts of Singh, the doctors and Assistant Inspector General of police Welfare Haseeb Mughal for getting the disability of the students treated, by medical intervention.

Union ministry of social justice and empowerment has launched a scheme for assistance of such disabled children, under which cochlear implants up to Rs 6 lakh per unit are provided for children under the age of two years with hearing disability.

