Three states owe Rs 5,637.56 cr for Narmada Yojana to Gujarat govt

Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — three of the four partner States in Sardar Sarovar Narmada Yojana — owe total Rs 5,637.56 crore to Gujarat government for joint implementation of the scheme. And Gujarat government has initiated procedure to approach the Attorney General of India to resolve the dispute of payment of money for Resettlement & Rehabilitation of affected families. All the three neighbouring states are being ruled solely or jointly by BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel revealed the figures before Gujarat Assembly, on Wednesday, while replying to a starred question raised by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar.

According to Patel, Madhya Pradesh owes Rs 3,798.17 crore, Maharashtra Rs 1,281.02 crore and Rajasthan owes Rs 558.37 crore to Gujarat under the scheme. Patel also added that out of the total due amount, Rs 4,469.27 crore is disputed by the three neighbouring states.

The Deputy CM also said that Gujarat government has been approaching the authorities of the three states regularly for the payment of the dues. And for the resolution of the amount related to Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Gujarat government has initiated procedure to approach the Attorney General of India.