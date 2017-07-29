Three SP MLCs quit party in Uttar Pradesh, talk of discomfort in working with Akhilesh Yadav

SP leader Bukkal Nawab after resigning from the party in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/ANI) SP leader Bukkal Nawab after resigning from the party in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Four months after its rout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at least three members of the Legislative Council, belonging to the Samajwadi Party, have resigned from the party. Bukkal Nawab, SP MLC and founder of Rashtriya Shia Samaj, Yashwant Singh and Madhukar Jaitley (both MLCs) announced that they were quitting the party, ANI reported.

After tendering his resignation, Bukkal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hinting that he may join hands with the BJP. The saffron party had cruised to a landslide win in the state elections in March winning more than 300 of the 403 Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party, that had entered the poll field with an extreme factional war within itself, was able to win just 47 seats.

The Rashtriya Shia Samaj founder, who belongs to the Mulayam camp, expressed his discomfort working with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav saying that the party has become an “akhadaa” (fighting pit). According to television reports, some MLAs may leave the party as well.

The resignation of these MLCs is likely to clear way for CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya to the Assembly, who are yet to be officially elected either as a member of the Assembly or the Council. While Adityanath is an MP from Gorakhpur, Maurya represents Phulpur in the Lok Sabha.

Commenting on the resignation of the MLCs from SP, UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI, “Akhilesh Yadav will be the best person to explain why they resigned.”

SP holds maximum strength in the Legislative Council with 66 seats in its bag out of 100. However, that number will now dwindle to 63 and is likely to be gained by the BJP which has just eight seats in the Council.

The resignations come on a day when BJP President Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the state capital Lucknow after reports of growing discomfort within the top ranks of the party in the state. Shah is scheduled to meet UP cabinet ministers, senior office bearers of the party and RSS officials. Recently, cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had announced he would stage a dharna in Ghazipur, demanding the transfer of the district magistrate. He, however, called off the protest after speaking to the chief minister.

