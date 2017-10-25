Three sisters ‘thrown out of train’ by kin, one dead

THE BODY of a six-year-old girl was found near the railway tracks in Sitapur district on Tuesday. The girl’s two injured sisters, aged four and seven, were found nearby. While the body is yet to be identified, police suspect that the three sisters were thrown out of a moving train by their father and uncles. Saumitra Yadav, SP of Lucknow GRP, said the injured were identified as Anbul Khatoon (7) and Saleeba Khatoon (4). They hail from Motihari in Bihar. They have been admitted to Sitapur District Hospital.

“Anbul told us that they boarded the train from Ludhiana with her maternal and paternal uncles and father, Iddu Ansari. She claimed her maternal uncle pushed them out of the moving train… When asked what her father was doing, she said he was crying,” Yadav said. “We believe the body is of their sister, Munni,” the SP added.

