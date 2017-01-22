Three SFI members expelled for burning college principal’s chair

Under fire over torching of the principal’s chair at Kochi’s Maharajas College, CPI (M) student wing SFI Saturday expelled three of its members.

The principal, N L Beena, had recently locked horns with SFI and CPI (M)-affiliated Association of Kerala Government College Teachers’ Union (AKGCT) over governance of the autonomous college. Teachers from AKGCT had marched to the principal’s office in protest against her “autocratic functioning’’ on Thursday. After the teachers retreated, a group of SFI men allegedly entered the principal’s chamber and burnt her chair.

Beena said the students had planned to attack her but she was on leave. “A section of teachers was behind the incident… they want to smoke me out from the college,’’ Beena said. The SFI’s Ernakulam district secretariat had claimed that the organisation had no role in the incident.