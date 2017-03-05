Three senior Apollo Gleneagles Hospital doctors interrogated

Three senior doctors of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital and another official, involved with the treatment of Sanjay Roy, were on Sunday questioned in connection with the probe. (Representational Image) Three senior doctors of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital and another official, involved with the treatment of Sanjay Roy, were on Sunday questioned in connection with the probe. (Representational Image)

Three senior doctors of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital and another official, involved with the treatment of Sanjay Roy, were on Sunday questioned in connection with the probe into the alleged medical negligence by the hospital leading to the death of Roy. During Sunday’s nearly two-hour questioning of the trio, investigation officers tried to get the details of what happened from the day when an injured Roy was brought to the hospital on February 16.

It was also learnt that the official, who was from the billing section was seen on the CCTV footages, involved in a spat with Roy’s family during payments of the hospital charges.

“We wanted to assume whether there was any medical negligence on the part of the doctors. And also as the family’s allegations that they were unnecessarily delayed by the authorities when they tried to settle the bill. We have got CCTV footages of the billing area and we are trying to get answers of some questions,” a senior officer of the investigating team said.

Probe team officers from Phoolbagan Police Station had already spoken to Roy’s wife Ruby and other family members.