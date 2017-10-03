Three selfie-clicking youths run over by train near Bengaluru

The victims – Prabhu Anand, 18, Rohith, 16, and Pratekh Rayakar, 20 — were students of National College at Jayanagar in the city’s southern suburbs. (Representational Image) The victims – Prabhu Anand, 18, Rohith, 16, and Pratekh Rayakar, 20 — were students of National College at Jayanagar in the city’s southern suburbs. (Representational Image)

Three youths were run over by a train on Tuesday while they were reportedly clicking selfies on the railway tracks near here, police said. The incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. between Hejjala and Bidadi stations.

“The youths were run over by the Golgumbaz Express going to Mysuru from Bengaluru. Witnesses said they were taking selfies. We are investigating,” Government Railway Police Superintendent of Police N. Chaitra told IANS. The bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and scattered along the tracks over a considerable distance.

“Two motorbikes belonging to the victims were parked near the tracks parallel to the Mysuru Road where the Wonderla amusement park is located. Two backpacks were also found,” said Chaitra. The victims – Prabhu Anand, 18, Rohith, 16, and Pratekh Rayakar, 20 — were students of National College at Jayanagar in the city’s southern suburbs.

“The trio was part of a 10-member group which went to Wonderla from the city. They rode to the spot on two motorbikes, parked the two-wheelers and stood on the tracks to click selfies when the speeding train hit them from behind and dragged them for about 500 metres,” said Police Inspector V.S. Shiva Kumar. The mangled bodies were taken to a state-run hospital at Kengeri for autopsy.

“The families of the victims and their college have been informed about the accident and asked to identify their bodies in the hospital,” added Kumar.

