Three school kids killed as classroom roof collapses in Ahmednagar

Three students of a school run by zilla parishad (ZP) died and around 20 others were injured after the roof of their classroom collapsed at Nimbodi village in Ahmednagar tehsil this afternoon following heavy rains, police said. “Three students of class V- a girl and two boys- died and 20 others were seriously injured when a roof of their classroom caved in following heavy rains,” district superintendent of police, Ranjankumar Sharma, said.

“The incident took place around 4.45 pm at the ZP school at Nimbodi village, 18 kms away from here,” he said. The deceased children were identified as Shreyas Rahane, Sumedh Bhingardiv and Vaishnavi Pote, police said. Class teacher Leena Patil, who was inside the classroom when the incident occurred, also received injuries on her head, police said.

“There are 35 students in the class, but some of them had left the school early today. At the time of the mishap, there were around 20 students and the teacher inside the classroom,” Sharma said.

After the incident, locals residents rushed to the school and launched the rescue operation.

