Three RSS volunteers allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers in Kozhikode

Photo for representational purpose. PTI Photo Photo for representational purpose. PTI Photo

Three RSS activists were injured in an attack allegedly by CPI(M) workers at a village near Koyilandy in the district, police said on Sunday. The victims, all in their early 20’s, suffered injuries in their hands and legs in the attack Saturday night at Keezhaiyur village and have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital here.

No one has been arrested in connection with the attack, they said. Kerala has been witnessing a series of political clashes between cadres of BJP-RSS and ruling CPI(M), especially in the northern Kannur district, for a long time.

Both parties have blamed each other for the cycle of violence, which has claimed several lives on both sides.