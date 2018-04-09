Three Rohingyas arrested in Manipur

It is not yet known about the possible route from where the Rohingyas came into the state on Saturday as Manipur shares 398 km of boundary with Myanmar. (Representational) It is not yet known about the possible route from where the Rohingyas came into the state on Saturday as Manipur shares 398 km of boundary with Myanmar. (Representational)

Three Rohingyas were arrested from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, the police said.

The three have been identified as Md Safiullah (34), Md Salam (25) and Noor (20) and they hailed from the Rakhine state of neighbouring Myanmar, Tengnoupal SP Ibomcha said on Sunday.

It is not yet known about the possible route from where the Rohingyas came into the state on Saturday as Manipur shares 398 km of boundary with Myanmar, he said.

