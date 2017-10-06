Three river bridges in WB to boost trade, highlight culture

Industrial area Budge Budge would be linked with Fuleshwar, famous for its picnic spots, by the another bridge over the Hooghly river. Industrial area Budge Budge would be linked with Fuleshwar, famous for its picnic spots, by the another bridge over the Hooghly river.

The West Bengal government has decided to construct three river bridges — two over the Hooghly and one over the Ajay – to boost trade and connect places of cultural importance.

One bridge over the Hooghly river would connect Shantipur in Nadia district to Kalna in East Burdwan district, while the other one would link Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district to Howrah district’s Fuleshwar, a senior official said.

The bridge on Ajay river would connect Kenduli in Birbhum district with Burdwan district.

“Shantipur is famous not only for its sarees but also for its cultural heritage. Shantipur is also visited by many for its ‘Rash Mela’, held every year.

“The proposed bridge over the Hooghly will link Shantipur with Kalna. It will also bring closer places like Triveni, Katwa and others along that route, helping in bettering trade ties,” the official told PTI.

Like Shantipur, Kenduli is also famous for its fair which takes place every year on January 15, attracting lakhs of people to the place.

Once the bridge is constructed, it will make easier for people to visit the place, he said.

Industrial area Budge Budge would be linked with Fuleshwar, famous for its picnic spots, by the another bridge over the Hooghly river.

“These bridges will connect places of cultural importance. We are hopeful that once the bridges are built they will strengthen tourism and trade in these places,” the official said.

The construction work of the three bridges would commence soon, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in September that her government would spend Rs 12,180 crore for infrastructure development in the state, in addition to the Rs 20,155 allocated in this year’s budget for the purpose.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App