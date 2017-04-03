Three rebels gunned down in Assam hill district

Security forces on Sunday night gunned down three alleged hard-core militants belonging to a Kuki outfit in East Karbi Anglong — one of the three hill districts of Assam — and recovered from them two rifles, two hand-grenades and a large quantity of ammunition.

The three militants were killed when Army troops raided a house on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, during which the suspected militants opened fire. As the troops opened fire in retaliation, two rebels were killed on the spot while the third succumbed to injuries later, a press release issued by the Defence PRO in Guwahati said.

One M-16 rifle, one 7.62 mm rifle, two hand grenades and large quantity of live ammunition were recovered from them, the press release said. Several combat uniforms, ammunition pouches, a few blankets and ration items were also recovered from the site. The rebels belonged to Manipur and were operating in the Assam district for quite some time, it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now