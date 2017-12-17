Three quintal beef, two calves seized in UP; two held

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Two persons were arrested after the police allegedly seized three quintals of cow meat and two calves from an illegal slaughterhouse, reportedly run by the accused, in City Kotwali area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Rehan and his neighbour Mohammad Anees.

Rehan had raised a temporary structure on his vacant plot at Dongra Sarai village, where he allegedly used to slaughter animals. The two have been booked under the Cow Slaughtering Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at City Kotwali police station.

