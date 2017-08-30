Three Punjab policemen join duties, refused to be part of plot to free Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Having Joined duty in their respective districts in Mansa and Patiala, three policemen, who were posted to look after the security of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, had refused to be a part of the conspiracy allegedly hatched by top dera management in a bid to free the ‘Godman’ from the clutches of Haryana Police.

According to sources, while constable Parveen Kumar has reported back to Patiala police, constables Sukhdarshan Singh and Darshan Singh have reported to Mansa police where they were posted. The three police personnel were part of the a five-member Punjab police team which was deployed with Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) PS Parmar confirmed that both the constables joined their duties. He added that they left the dera at Sirsa five days ago and reported to duty on Monday. Patiala police officers also confirmed the joining of constable Parveen Kumar after he returned from Sirsa three days ago. Sources in Mansa police said that both Sukhdarshan and Darshan Singh are brothers and were responsible for the security of dera chief for the last one year. The sources also told Chandigarh Newsline that both the constables had requested senior police officials to give them the responsiblity of security of Gurmeet Ram Rahim as their families are dera followers.

“Unlike Rohit and Satvir who were arrested by the Sirsa police, the duo refused to be part of any conspiracy to free the dera chief from Haryana Police after he was convicted for rape on August 25. They were asked by their fellow constables from Haryana Police to help them in their bid to free the Godman but they preferred to come back to their districts,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

Ironically, six Haryana Police personnel made an unsuccessful attempt to get Gurmeet Ram Rahim free from the police custody on August 25. They were arrested and booked under sedition charges. Two Punjab Police constables Rohit Kumar and Satvir were also arrested by Sirsa police on August 25. Their role is also under scanner for hatching a conspiracy to free the dera chief.

