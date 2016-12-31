Three PU student leaders get Cong tickets

Punjab University (Express Archive) Punjab University (Express Archive)

After achieving success in student politics at Panjab University and in various colleges, former student leaders have entered the big league of Punjab politics at a young age. The Congress has nominated Dalbir Singh Khangura Goldy from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur, Khushbaz Singh Jattana from Talwandi Sabo constituency in Bathinda and Daman Thind Bajwa from Sunam constituency in Sangrur.

Dalbir was a student of history and was president of the Panjab University Students’ Council in 2006-07. During that time, he had contested the elections as a representative of SOPU. “I don’t come from a family with a political background. Everything I have achieved in politics is because of my initial years in student politics at GGDSD College and Panjab University. It helped me gain exposure and polish my personality owing to which I will work for the development of good education for the youth.”

Jattana was a law student and SOPU president from 2002-2004 at Panjab University. “I have been receiving support from every quarter only because I am a product of PU. Everyone associated with the university is supporting me,” said Jattana. Bajwa was the first woman NSUI state president and did her masters in biotechnology in 2011. “I was active in student politics in PU and supported PUSU. The university gave me the opportunity to explore my potential. I will work to provide employment to girls and encourage them to enter politics to fight for their rights in the society,” she said.

Other students who were a part of student politics in Punjab and have made a mark in politics are Kuljeet Nagra from Fatehgarh Sahib, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Gidderbaha, Jagmohan Kang from Kharar. “I did my masters in English from PU and in my final year, they started with elections. Although I never participated in politics during my stay at the university, because of friendship with Bikram Majithia, I met Sukhbir Badal and campaigned for him,” said Parambans Singh Rommana(Bunty) from Faridkot.

Another front-runner to get a ticket from Congress for Ropar Constituency is 2008 -2009 SOPU president and former NSUI national coordinator Barinder Dhillon. “Everything I am today is because of Panjab University. It helped me get the exposure and also get a closer understanding of the problems faced by the youth. Given the present condition of youngster, which are mostly unemployed and in drugs, made me enter politics to bring a change that is the need of the hour.”