Three persons sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

A Nawada court on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man two years ago.

Additional District Judge Rajesh Kumar convicted Rajesh, Vijay and Mukesh after holding them guilty.

According to the prosecution, the convicts had beaten one Mithun Chauhan to death with sticks following a scuffle over playing music in Laxmipur village on October 14, 2014.

The victim’s father Rajendra Chauhan had lodged a case against the three.

