Three arrested for allegedly making Nalanda man lick spit for entering influential villager’s house

Three people have been arrested in Nalanda on Saturday after a man was allegedly made to lick his own spit and was also beaten with slippers for “trespassing” on the house of a fellow villager on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened on Thursday when the 54-year-old Mahesh Thakur was ‘punished’ for entering the home of a fellow villager Surendra Yadav, without knocking. The ‘punishment’ was handed over to the man, who is a barber by profession, by the Azadpur village panchayat that falls under Noorsarai police station.

Yadav alleged that Thakur walked into his home and there were only women present inside the house. The panchayat then decided to punish Thakur by making him lick his own spit and being beaten up with slippers.

The Nalanda administration had denied the incident, but later the local police was ordered to investigate. Nalanda SP SK Podika had earlier said, “On prima facie investigation, we found Thakur had been subjected to humiliation.” Thakur kept defending himself till the last moment, police said.

Cases had been lodged against eight people, including Surendra Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and village mukhiya Rajendra Manjhi. The police insisted that Surendra Yadav could have filed a case of trespassing but the panchayat should not take law into its own hands.

