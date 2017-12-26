Three Pakistani soldiers killed as Indian Army destroys posts across LoC

On Sunday, Indian army troops in Nowshera had killed a Pakistani sniper opposite Rajouri’s Nowshera sector when, according to sources, he was taking position to fire at the Indian side. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/ File) On Sunday, Indian army troops in Nowshera had killed a Pakistani sniper opposite Rajouri’s Nowshera sector when, according to sources, he was taking position to fire at the Indian side. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/ File)

In what may be called a pre-emptive action, Indian Army on Monday night destroyed a number of Pakistani posts opposite Jammu Kashmir’s Poonch district and killing at least three Pakistani soldiers in Rukh Chakri sub sector across the Line of Control in Rawalakote area.

The Indian action came two days after Pakistani troops, in unprovoked firing in Keri sector of Rajouri district, had killed its three soldiers including a Major on Saturday. Describing the killing of its soldiers as “dastardly”, the Indian army had said that “it shall retaliate at a time and choice of its chosing”

Sources said that Indian action was necessitated as some suspicious activity was noticed at forward Pakistani posts along the Line of Control opposite Poonch late last evening. Some Pakistani posts appeared to have been damaged as thick smoke appeared billowing out from them across the border.

The Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed killing of three Pakistani soldiers in firing from Indian side. On Sunday, Indian army troops in Nowshera had killed a Pakistani sniper opposite Rajouri’s Nowshera sector when, according to sources, he was taking position to fire at the Indian side.

