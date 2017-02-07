Three organ donors help 11 patients get fresh lease of life

File photo of PGIMER Chandigarh. Express Photo file photo File photo of PGIMER Chandigarh. Express Photo file photo

Three fresh cases of organ donation gave a fresh lease of life to 11 patients at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

This month, five cases of organ donation have been done at PGI. In the first case, Shivani, 20, from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was declared brain-dead after she fell from pillion while going on a bike with her husband to her parents’ place and sustained fatal head injury last month. The victim who was recently married, after the accident was rushed to PGIMER on February 1.

“But the injury being so grave, and was declared brain dead last Friday. Following the consent of her family for cadaver donation, doctors retrieved liver and kidneys and enabled two have the gift of sight with the donation of her cornea.,” said a PGI doctor. According to PGI doctors, another accidents victim was Sudhir Kumar, 40 years from Dadu Majra Colony, whose family agreed for the organ donation.

Sudhir Kumar succumbed to his injuries and was declared brain dead on Saturday. In this case also, the gratitude is due to the family for their consent for organ donation,” said the PGI doctor.

While the organs of Kumar were retrieved by PGI doctors, the organs were transplanted to the patients at Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday.

“Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO), PGI approached National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) and accordingly the retrieved kidneys of Sudhir Kumar were allocated for two critical patients at Safdarjung,” said the PGI doctor.

In third case, family of a 18 -year-old from Naraingarh agreed for the organ donation. The victim Sourabh was injured in the accident after his bike was hit by a HRTC bus and Sourabh was grievously injured and was declared brain-dead on Saturday.

“Sourabh’s mother showed nerve of steel by consenting to donate his organs to save other mothers from facing this tragedy. The retrieved kidneys of deceased Sourabh gave life to two patients and cornea will enable another two to have gift of sight,” the PGI official said. Dr Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, ROTTO PGI said Cadaver donors and their families are truly a blessing. Koushal also lauded the efforts of PGIMER team who according to him is involved in the process of “translating the donor family’s wish to save lives into actually saving lives.”