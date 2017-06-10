Three of family killed in highway accident near Kurukshetra

Three members of a family living in Sector 39 were killed and one was injured in an accident on National Highway-1 near Kurukshetra on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Singhal (50), his wife Tanu (45) and elder son Naval Singhal (20). The injured was identified as 17-year-old Nihun, the younger son of Neeraj. He has been admitted to PGI.

The family was going to their native place, Shamli, in Uttar Pradesh, when the tragedy struck. Kurukshetra police said apparently, Neeraj was driving the car at high speed and he might have lost control and rammed into a road divider.

Police said inspection revealed that no other vehicle hit the Alto of Neeraj, in which the Singhals were travelling.

Neeraj was working with the NIC wing at Haryana Secretariat while Tanu was a housewife. Naval recently passed Class XII from Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 and Nihun studies at Class IX in the same school.

Police said Neeraj, Tanu and Naval were declared brought dead at Civil Hospital Kurukshetra and Nihun was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App