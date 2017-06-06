Three of a family beaten to death in Rajasthan

Three members of a family, including two women, were allegedly beaten to death by unidentified people in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Bodies of Nagaram (60), his wife Bhuri Devi (55) and his mother Mirgo Devi (82) found in their hut in Bariyada village, sub-inspector of Sheo police station Hanuman Ram said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when their relative went to their house for some work, the official said, adding prima facie they were beaten badly and dragged last night.

“The bodies have been taken for postmortem and the matter is being probed,” he said.

