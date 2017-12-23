Three notches above the season average in Delhi

The official forecast is moderate fog on Sunday morning and on Monday. The skies would be clear the rest of the week. (ANI Twitter) The official forecast is moderate fog on Sunday morning and on Monday. The skies would be clear the rest of the week. (ANI Twitter)

It was a pleasant morning in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am, according to a MeT Department official.

The official said skies would remain clear throughout the day and the maximum temperature hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The official forecast is moderate fog on Sunday morning and on Monday. The skies would be clear the rest of the week.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees.

