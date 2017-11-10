Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

The three naxals caught by CoBRA 204 battalion (Twitter) The three naxals caught by CoBRA 204 battalion (Twitter)

Three lower rung Naxals were on Friday arrested during a joint search operation in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said, reports news agency PTI.

The cadres – Uika Joga (24), Madkam Somdu (21) and Kujnam Bodda (40) – were apprehended from the forests of Bugdicheru village under Basaguda police station limits, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

A joint team of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 204th battalion, Special Task Force (STF) and district force was out on the combing operation in Basaguda, when it received inputs about the movement of these rebels, he said.

The three were allegedly involved in Naxal-related incidents of attempt to murder, riots, the ASP said.

