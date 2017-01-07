Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Three Naxals, two of them carrying cash reward on their heads, were arrested on Saturday from separate places in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said. While a commander rank cadre identified as Vetti Varsa was rounded up from Katekalyan police station limits, two others were nabbed from Kotwali police station area, a senior police official told PTI.

Of them, Varsa was active as Janmilitia commander under Katekalyan area committee of Maoists, he said, adding that the rebel was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was allegedly involved in several Maoist incidents, including attack on police party in the jungles of Parcheli-Marjoom area in April last year wherein a jawan was killed, the official said.

Two others arrested were identified as Masa alias Kumma Madvi, head of Janatana Sarkar group and Panda, a member of the same group, he added. The two were tasked with the recruitment of fresh cadres for the banned outfit, the official said, adding Masa was also carrying a reward on Rs 1 lakh on his head.