Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals, two of them carrying cash reward on their heads, were arrested on Saturday from separate places in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said. While a commander rank cadre identified as Vetti Varsa was rounded up from Katekalyan police station limits, two others were nabbed from Kotwali police station area, a senior police official told PTI.
Of them, Varsa was active as Janmilitia commander under Katekalyan area committee of Maoists, he said, adding that the rebel was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was allegedly involved in several Maoist incidents, including attack on police party in the jungles of Parcheli-Marjoom area in April last year wherein a jawan was killed, the official said.
Two others arrested were identified as Masa alias Kumma Madvi, head of Janatana Sarkar group and Panda, a member of the same group, he added. The two were tasked with the recruitment of fresh cadres for the banned outfit, the official said, adding Masa was also carrying a reward on Rs 1 lakh on his head.