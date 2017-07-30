Three Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

When asked the name of the Naxal leader Dongre had been in contact with,

Security forces have arrested three lower rung Naxals during two separate search operations in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. A joint team of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on a search operation when it nabbed two of the rebels in Sargipal village yesterday, Narayanpur’s Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

The two cadres were identified as Sonu Netam (40) and Shankar Hemla (20). Based on Netam’s statement, a muzzle loading gun was also recovered from a nearby forest, he said.

The duo was allegedly involved in setting ablaze a passenger bus after asking its occupants to alight near Sonpur village in the district last month, he said. They were also tasked with arranging commodities of daily use and meetings of the senior ultras, the SP said.

The security personnel also nabbed another Naxal, Suresh Markam (24), in Devgaon village yesterday, he said. Markam was allegedly involved in several offences, including attacks on police parties, he added.

