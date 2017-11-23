Three Muslims allegedly thrashed, thrown out of moving train in Uttar Pradesh

Three Muslim men, including a cleric, were Wednesday night allegedly thrashed and thrown out of a moving train by unidentified persons. The men reportedly boarded a train in Delhi and were on their way to their village in Baghpat when a tiff with some youth led to the alleged assault, Baghpat SP Jaiprakash Singh told PTI.

The victims got off the train at Amhaida station and filed a complaint against six unidentified persons at Baghpat Kotwali police station, he said. Police, however, did not confirm whether the three — Gulzar (30), Israr (25) and Abu Bakr (21) — were pushed out of of the train.

The case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than in grave provication) of the IPC.

Baghpat Kotwali incharge B Kumar said the case was being transferred to the Railway police.

