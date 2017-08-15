Three more arrested in Bhagalpur NGO scam

Representational Image Representational Image

Police on Monday arrested three more persons in connection with the Bhagalpur NGO scam, taking the total arrests to 11. Priya Kumar, secretary of NGO Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti Limited, and her husband are absconding. The police arrested Bhagalpur district welfare officer Arun Kumar on charges of conniving with the NGO.

Police sources said Srijan had transferred an “amount in excess of Rs 5 crore” to the account of Kumar’s wife. Welfare department nazir Mahesh Mandal was arrested for allegedly being a conduit for the NGO in siphoning government funds.

The siphoned amount is suspected to be Rs 700 crore. The third arrest was of Indian Bank clerk Ajay Pandey’s driver Vinod Kumar. Government funds were apparently transferred to Srijan’s accounts in Indian Bank’s Bhagalpur branch and Bank of Baroda’s branches.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App