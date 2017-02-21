Harmeet Singh case: Three months ago, 36-yr-old had driven onto same platform

Cricketer drives car onto Andheri railway platform Cricketer drives car onto Andheri railway platform

Nearly three months before a cricketer drove his car onto the platform of Andheri railway station on Monday, a 36-year-old man had entered the same platform in his Toyota Innova in November last year. The platform, that was earlier Platform No. 6, was recently renumbered as Platform No. 1 for commuters’ convenience.

In November last year, Rajesh Yadav had accidentally entered the platform via the ramp from the Jogeshwari end. It later came to light that Yadav, who suffered extremely high blood pressure and blood sugar levels, had fainted, thereby losing control of the car, which entered the platform.

He was later admitted to a hospital and discharged. The 36-year-old told the police that he was returning after dropping someone to the airport when the incident took place. Yadav, a resident of Guzdar Bund in Santacruz, was employed as a driver with a construction company. The Andheri RPF had confiscated Yadav’s car and booked him under Sections 154 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway), 145 (nuisance) and 147 (trespassing into railway territory) of the Railway Act, 1989.

“Yadav is facing trial in court,” said Manish Rathod, Senior Inspector, RPF, Andheri. Officials say the two cases were similar as both were caused due to lack of barricading at the entry point from Andheri West.

Anup Shukla, senior divisional security commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), WR, said, “We had suggested barricading entry points wherever a ramp exists on the station after this incident. A note was given to the engineering department, but no barricading has been done yet. If efforts are not taken in this regard at the earliest, there will be a big safety issue.”

