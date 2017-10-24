Latest News
  • Three minors drown in Phalgu river in Bihar

Three minors drown in Phalgu river in Bihar

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey (12) and Dev Pandey (10) - two brothers -and Ayush Pandit (12), he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem

By: PTI | Jehanabad | Published:October 24, 2017 2:01 pm
Bihar Phalgu river drowning, Phalgu river drowning, Bihar river drowning, Bihar river, Phalgu river, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey (12) and Dev Pandey (10) – two brothers -and Ayush Pandit (12), he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

Three minors, including two brothers, drowned today in Phalgu river, near Sukiyama Ghat here, while another one was rescued by local people, a police official said. “All four of them had slipped into the deep waters while taking bath,” officer-in-charge of Hulasganj police station Dipak Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey (12) and Dev Pandey (10) – two brothers -and Ayush Pandit (12), he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. “Bhola Pandit (13), who was rescued by local villagers, is currently undergoing treatment at Jehnabad Sadar Hospital,” Kumar added.

Have You Tried These 15 Minutes Recipes Yet?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 24: Latest News