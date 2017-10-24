Three minors drown in Falgu river in Bihar

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey (12) and Dev Pandey (10) – two brothers -and Ayush Pandit (12), he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey (12) and Dev Pandey (10) – two brothers -and Ayush Pandit (12), he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Three minors, including two brothers, drowned on Tuesday in Falgu river, near Sukiyama Ghat here, while another one was rescued by local people, a police official said.

“All four of them had slipped into the deep waters while taking bath,” officer-in-charge of Hulasganj police station Dipak Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey (12) and Dev Pandey (10) – two brothers -and Ayush Pandit (12), he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“Bhola Pandit (13), who was rescued by local villagers, is currently undergoing treatment at Jehnabad Sadar Hospital,” Kumar added.

