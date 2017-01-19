Three minor sisters burnt alive in house fire in Pakistan

Three minor sisters were burnt alive, while their infant brother suffered critical burns after a fire broke out in their single-room house in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The children were left unattended in the house after their parents locked it from outside before going out around 10 AM, when the fire broke out.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Seeing smoke and flames rising from the house, located on Sawaminagar Road in Misri Shah area, neighbours alerted the Rescue 1122 Emergency Service. The firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The children were shifted to the Mayo Hospital where doctors pronounced Saba (9), Esha (3) and Tayyba (2) dead. The condition of three-week old Ali Hamza is said to be critical.

Police officer concerned Muhammad Ishfaq said rickshaw driver Javed and his wife left the house and locked it from outside. He said Javed left for work after dropping his wife in a nearby market to buy some grocery. He said it appears that the fire might have erupted after the couple left a gas heater on in the room. Javed’s wife told police that she had left the house for an hour and when she returned she lost her children in fire.

She was blaming herself for the death of her children, saying had she not locked the house from outside her nine-year-old daughter might have rescued the other children after the fire broke out.