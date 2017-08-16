Three minor parties forge pre-poll alliance in Mizoram ahead of election next year

The alliance comprises of people who were dissatisfied with the ruling Congress government. (Express Archive) The alliance comprises of people who were dissatisfied with the ruling Congress government. (Express Archive)

Three minor political parties of Mizoram have forged a pre-poll alliance for the state Assembly elections, due next year. The parties are Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) and the newly-formed Zoram Exodus Movement, ZEM convener K Sapdanga said today. He said, they were also holding talks with non-political associations, comprising people who were dissatisfied with the ruling Congress government and the former Mizo National Front (MNF) rule.

“We have been holding talks with six groups and the final decision might be made by next week,” he said. He said, they wanted to build a Third Front for forming a non-Congress and non-MNF government in Mizoram. Sapdanga told PTI that the three parties signed the agreement to form the alliance in Aizawl yesterday for election to the 40-member state Assembly, due in 2018.

While Mizoram, which became a union territory in 1972 and a full-fledged state in 1987, had a Congress government for over 20 years, the MNF had ruled the state for over 10 years.

