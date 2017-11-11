Three ministers make presentation before PM Modi on ‘ease of living’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Files)

Three ministers made a presentation on ‘ease of living’ before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers, explaining how the quality of life of the people in the country has improved in the last few years. The presentation was made by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Anant Hegde and Hardeep Puri, the ministers of state for Agriculture, Skill Development and Urban Development, respectively, yesterday, sources privy to the proceedings said.

Prime Minister Modi had recently said that ease of doing business also leads to ease of life.

“Is ranking ko bhale ease of doing business kehte hain lekin main maanta hun ki yeh ease of doing business ke saath hi ease of living life ki bhi ranking hai. (This ranking may be called ease of doing business, but I believe that along with ease of doing business, this is also ranking for ease of living life),” Modi had said after India’s ranking in ‘ease of doing business’ improved recently.

The three ministers were inducted in the September 3 rejig of the Union council of ministers, which met for the first time since the reshuffle. A meeting of the Cabinet preceded that of the council of ministers, where the presentation was made. Besides this, a presentation was also made by a PMO official on using social media to reach out to the people and spread information about various public welfare initiatives of the government.

