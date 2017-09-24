J-K: Security forces thwart Uri-like attack plan, kill three militants

Soldiers runs for cover near the encounter site in Kalghi area of Uri in north Kashmirs Baramulla district on Sunday. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Soldiers runs for cover near the encounter site in Kalghi area of Uri in north Kashmirs Baramulla district on Sunday. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Three militants were gunned down by the Indian security forces in an encounter at Uri sector in Kashmir. Officials confirmed the death of the three militants and claimed that the encounter at Uri has prevented the terrorists from carrying out an attack similar to the one on an Army base in the same area last year. “A cordon was laid and search operation was started in Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about presence of militants in the area,” an Army official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The official added that the search operation transformed into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces. Commenting on the toll of injuries and militants killed, the officer said, “Three militants have been killed in the operation while one soldier has sustained injures.” Three civilians were also injured during the gunbattle, said the official.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said the militants were planning a “suicide” attack like the one carried out at an Army base in Uri last year which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers and left several others injured. The DGP said, “A big tragedy has been averted. Like the suicide attack on the Army base last year, they (militants) had similar plans this time, but the police and the Army got the information before hand. A joint operation is going on to neutralise the ultras.”

On September 18 last year, 19 soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri.

