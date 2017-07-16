Three militants killed in south Kashmir operation

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THREE militants were killed on Saturday in an ongoing operation by the Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in South Kashmir’s Tral area. The police said that the militants, affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad, were planning an attack on the national highway. Acting on specific information, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the SOG launched an operation in the Aripal forests close to Satora village, 17 km from Tral. The militants were hiding in a cave and the Army deployed para commandos when firing began in the wee hours.

Locals threw stones at the security personnel while the operation was under way and vehicles of the security forces moving towards the site also faced stone-pelting, villagers said. S P Pani, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir), said that three militants had been killed in the operation. ‘’The operation is in the final stage and the identity of the militants is being ascertained.’’

Sources said there was information about four to five militants being present in the forests. Corps Commander, 15 Corps, Lt Gen J S Sandhu, said the operation began in the morning and the militants were not inside the village but in the forest area that they were using as a hideout.

Over a few months, the Army and police have managed to kill six top militant commanders in different operations and cordon and search operations are being launched in the villages of south Kashmir whenever any information is received about the presence of militants.

