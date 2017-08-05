Three militants killed in Kashmir’s Sopore area, one jawan injured

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol. (AP Photo) Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol. (AP Photo)

Security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on Friday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area in Baramulla in which one police jawan was injured, reported news agency ANI.

The encounter comes days after Lashkar-e-Taiba chief commander Abu Dujana, along with one other militant, Arif Bhat, was killed in an encounter with forces last week. His death was considered a major victory by security forces as he was one of the most popular commanders and recruiters in south Kashmir.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

