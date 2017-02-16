Three militants killed in J&K encounter were Lashkar commanders

According to reports, gunshots were heard in Khan mohalla area in Handwara. Security forces have sealed the area. (Source: Google Maps) According to reports, gunshots were heard in Khan mohalla area in Handwara. Security forces have sealed the area. (Source: Google Maps)

THREE militants killed in north Kashmir’s Kralgund village on Tuesday were top Lashkar-e-Toiba commanders. One among them was active in the area for many years. The three were killed along with an Army Major in an exchange of fire on Tuesday.

The three were foreigners and involved in many attacks in Handwara and adjoining areas, including on army convoys. Police identified one of the militants as Abu Darda, who was an acting commander of Lashkar in Kupwara and one of its oldest commanders.

“The militant was operating in Handwara and its adjoining areas in 2009 and then he went back to Pakistan and again returned to Kashmir…,’’

Handwara Superintendent of Police Ghulam Jeelani told The Indian Express. He identified the other two as Abu Saad and Abu Mawa. He said that Darda was nearly 40 and had knowledge about the area. Jeelani added that he faced many cases. “The killing of the militants is a big success.’’

The three were buried at an unidentified location. Residents were not handed over their bodies as the administration feared protests.

Legislator Engineer Rashid condemned the burial at unknown locations. “Every Kashmiri wants the circus of death and destruction to end and we firmly believe that no mother, whosoever she may be, should receive the coffins of her beloved one,’’ he said.

“While mothers of militants deserve condolences, the killing of jawans equally pains their mothers. Once someone gets killed, it hardly makes him a difference where he is buried, but the way police, army and administration have started burying unknown militants in jungles and remote areas, even without performing proper rituals, it is condemnable and must stop.’’