Three militants killed in intragroup conflict in Manipur

Suspected intragroup clash has claimed the lives of three militants at Muktahal village in Tamenglong district of Manipur in the early hours on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when suspected militants of a faction of United Tribal Liberation Front (UTLF), supported by its armed wing United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA), attacked the camp of another faction, the police said.

A police officer told reporters over the phone that a faction of the UTLF and its armed wing UTLA has a camp at Muktakhal village and the same camp was suspected to have been targetted by the other faction. The police recovered three bodies from the spot and sent them to Jiribam Hospital in Jiribam district for post-mortem, the police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App