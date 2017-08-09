Three militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2017 3:44 pm
Security forces gunned down three militants in an encounter which took place in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said. The security forces have recovered the bodies from the encounter site, said police, adding that the search operation is still going on. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

On the basis of specific inputs about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulab Bagh area of Tral in Pulwama. During this operation, the hiding militants suddenly fired upon them resulting in an encounter.

PTI inputs 

  1. A
    Abhhhey
    Aug 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Well done jawano. Jai Hind
    Reply
  2. A
    Abhhhey
    Aug 9, 2017 at 3:55 pm
    Well done. Jai Hind
    Reply
