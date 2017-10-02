Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bids along Line of Control

The Army foiled another infiltration bid by militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. (File Photo) The Army foiled another infiltration bid by militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. (File Photo)

The Army on Monday foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three militants in the process, ANI reported. “An infiltration bid was foiled today by alert soldiers along the LoC in Rampur sector of Baramulla district,” a defence spokesman said. The search operation was still in progress.

Earlier in the day, the Army foiled another infiltration bid by militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. An Army official said the soldiers noticed some suspicious movement near the LoC and challenged the suspects. “An exchange of fire took place between the sides,” he said adding search operation was launched soon after the gunfire stopped. Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, a grenade was lobbed towards a naka party in Baramulla’s Juhama area on Monday evening in which two policemen were injured. The grenade was lobbed at a joint naka party of the Indian Army and J&K Police.

Two minors, a-10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were killed and five members of two families, including a 5-year-old girl, were also among nine civilians injured as Pakistani troops on Monday resorted to mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that the Indian troops were retaliating to the shelling and ceasefire violations on the LoC.

