Three men, including an NRI assaulted at a pub in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub over discrepancies in bill

The victim, R Laxman said, "Around 12 staff members including 4-5 bouncers started fighting with us.I saw a bottle was smashed on my friend's head."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 1, 2017 12:35 am
Gurugram's Cyber Hub NRI assaulted, NRI assaulted in Gurugram, NRI attacked in Gurugram, Gurugram's Cyber Hub, Gurugram's Cyber Hub bar, attack in Pub in Gurugram's Cyber Hub, indian express news R Laxman, the victim. (Source: ANI)

Three men, including an NRI, was beaten up by bouncers at a Pub in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub on March 28, as per ANI reports. The victims claimed around 12 staff members, including 4 to 5 bouncers allegedly assaulted them after a verbal spat over discrepancies in the bill.

