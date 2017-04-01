Three men, including an NRI assaulted at a pub in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub over discrepancies in bill

R Laxman, the victim. (Source: ANI) R Laxman, the victim. (Source: ANI)

Three men, including an NRI, was beaten up by bouncers at a Pub in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub on March 28, as per ANI reports. The victims claimed around 12 staff members, including 4 to 5 bouncers allegedly assaulted them after a verbal spat over discrepancies in the bill.

The victim, R Laxman said, “Around 12 staff members including 4-5 bouncers started fighting with us.I saw a bottle was smashed on my friend’s head.”

