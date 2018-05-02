Three members of family commit suicide in Tamil Nadu

While three of the family were found dead Wednesday morning, the farmer’s son Mohan has been admitted to a government hospital, police said adding a case has been registered. While three of the family were found dead Wednesday morning, the farmer’s son Mohan has been admitted to a government hospital, police said adding a case has been registered.

Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide at their house in Thammampatti in the district after being ‘harassed’ by a money lender, police said on Wednesday.

Fifty five-year-old farmer Arjunan, his wife Vennila (45), and two sons had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance after being harassed by one Kumaran, to repay the debt, they said.

While three of the family were found dead Wednesday morning, the farmer’s son Mohan has been admitted to a government hospital, police said adding a case has been registered.

