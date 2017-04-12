Three MBBS interns injured as doctor’s car hits them on MAMC campus

Three women MBBS interns of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) were injured after a car being driven by a doctor hit them on campus, late Sunday night. The three interns were walking on the street when the car, allegedly being driven at a high speed, hit them from the front, police said.

While two of the women have been discharged from hospital, the third, who received serious injuries, is recuperating at the AIIMS trauma centre, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) MS Randhawa said a case of negligent and rash driving causing hurt was registered and the accused, identified as Varun Singh, was arrested from the spot. He added that the vehicle, Toyota Etios, was seized.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm, soon after an alumni meet for those who graduated recently. The three MBBS interns — Geetanjali, Mamta and Kusum — were walking near the Pathology Block after the ceremony, police said. All three women are from the same batch and stay in Delhi.

“I saw a car coming towards us at a high speed. Before I could try to save myself and my friends, the vehicle rammed into us. While Mamta was tossed into the air, I fell on the car’s window and was dragged for the few metres,” Geetanjali told The Indian Express.

“The driver then stopped the car and tried to reverse it. He was struggling to control the vehicle,” alleged Geetanjali.

Geetanjali received injuries on her legs and hands. “My left hand hand suffered a fracture while Mamta received severe injuries to her head. Kusum received deep cuts on her hands,” said Geetanjali.

“After the accident, we were taken to LNJP hospital for treatment. Kusum and I were discharged later, while Mamta was referred to AIIMS, where she has been kept under observation,” said Geetanjali.

Police sources said Varun, a resident of Delhi, had finished his MBBS from MAMC and had come to attend the ceremony for alumni.

He was with a few friends in the car, a second-hand vehicle he purchased recently, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now