Three major fires hit Ahmedabad in a day

The fire at Hotel Moscow in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, on Saturday. The fire at Hotel Moscow in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

Three major fires broke out in in the city on Saturday ensuring that Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) remained on their toes.

Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said external and internal overloading of electrical equipment was the main reason behind all three incidents.

A major fire broke out at Hotel Moscow in Maninagar around 1.45 pm when an air conditioner exploded in a room. Eight people were rescued by the AFES team and the fire was controlled within three hours.

In the evening two back-to-back incidents were reported at a pharmaceutical factory in Kathwada ,GIDC (Odhav), and a furniture shop at Sindhu Bhavan.

The pharmaceutical factory reduced to ashes following an explosion around 5.00 pm.

Chief Fire Officer Bhatt said it took them over six hours to extinguish the fire. “We are yet to identify the cause of explosion. It could be a short circuit and the fire spread due to inflammable material kept inside the factory,” said Bhatt .

Soon after, the furniture shop, Kombination, caught fire around 5.30 pm due to short circuit.

Bhatt blamed the shopkeeper for carelessness and not following the fire safety guidelines. “Many synthetic materials are kept in the shop and there is no proper fire safety measure in place. A short circuit has caused the fire and it spread rapidly due to the inflammable curtains on display,” said the officer.

Around 16 people were rescued from the shop as 18 fire engines made their way to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, one of the fire engines met with an accident near Ellisebridge around 6 pm while rushing for the rescue work. Six fire fighters in the vehicle were admitted to VS Hospital with minor injuries. They were discharged soon after.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now