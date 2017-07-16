Three lower rung Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

Three lower rung Naxals have been arrested from Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Sunday. The cadres were arrested Saturday from a forest near Potenar village when a team of local police was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI. Those held were identified as Motilal Mandavi (25), Paklu Beko (45) and Moti Beko (25), he said.

The three rebels were allegedly involved in setting ablaze a bus in 2015 near Bardela village of Bijapur after asking its passengers to alight. They were also allegedly involved in attacks on police party and other Naxal incidents, Garg said. Mandavi was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli, a cultural outfit of the Maoists, he said. Paklu Beko was a member of the Janatana Sarkar group of the rebels, while Moti Beko was a militia member, the ASP said.

